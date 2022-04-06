The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) John Ogbonaya Amadi, as Acting DIG, Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing South East geo-political zone.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: “The IGP has equally ordered the posting of CP Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina as Commissioner of Police in charge of Ekiti State Police Command.

“The new DIG, Research and Planning, Amadi, who hails from Ebonyi State, is a versatile police officer, with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education both from the prestigious University of Lagos. He has attended several professional courses, both in Nigeria and abroad, including the Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos, and the National Security Course, Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

“Amadi, who is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has held many Command positions, including Commissioner of Police at the Railway Police Command, Western Ports Authority, Lagos, and Airport Command, Lagos and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime, Lagos.

Until his recent posting, he was a Directing Staff at the NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

“CP Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina, who takes over the duties and responsibilities of the office of Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Police Command, holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from the Ogun State University/now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Calabar, Cross River State. He is a bonafide member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virginia, USA. Prior to his posting as CP Ekiti, he was the CP General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja.

“The IGP has charged the senior officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring top notch delivery of policing services to members of the public. The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.”