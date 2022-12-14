From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), has announced the appointment of John Amadi, as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police(DIG), in charge of the Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja. His redeployment followed the retirement of DIG Zanna M. Ibrahim from service.

The IGP, has also announced the appointment of Patrick Kehinde Longe, as the new commissioner of police Osun state command.

Force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the IGP, also announced the appointment of CP Adepoju Ayinde Ilori who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos, CP Isyaku Mohammed as the new Head of Police Accounts and Budget; and CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye as CP Administration, FCID, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi, in a statement said the redeployment is aimed at promoting professionalism and efficiency in the service.

The statement reads; “with a view to promoting professionalism and efficiency in the NPF, the IGP has redeployed the supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South-East Geo-Political Zone, DIG John Amadi, mni, who was hitherto in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, to the Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja, following the retirement of DIG Zanna M. Ibrahim, mni. DIG Amadi, a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), hails from Ebonyi State and alumnus of the University of Lagos.

Similarly, new heads have been posted for some Commands and Formations to ensure that officers are tasked with roles commensurate with their professional capability and capacity. The other newly posted senior police officers include CP Patrick Kehinde Longe who takes over as Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Police Command; CP Adepoju Ayinde Ilori who takes charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos with effect from 28th December, 2022; CP Isyaku Mohammed appointed as the Head of Police Accounts and Budget; and CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye as CP Administration, FCID, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”