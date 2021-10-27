The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba has announced the deployment of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike as the Coordinator of the security component for the governorship elections in Anambra State.

The IGP said Egbunike would be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment and ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

Egbunike would be assisted by the DIG in-charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed. He listed other strategic commanders deployed to Anambra State including five Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 3 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, 21 Local Government Areas and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.

He called on the people of the state to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.

The IGP, in a statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba, reads:

“The IGP reassures the nation that the Force is adequately prepared for the Gubernatorial Elections in Anambra State come November 6th, 2021. He reiterates that the Force will do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC personnel and equipment, accredited observers and other key players in Anambra State.

