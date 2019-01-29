Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has appointed six new deputy inspectors-general of Police.

Daily Sun gathered that the IGP has already forwarded the names of the appointees to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for confirmation.

The new DIGs, who were elevated from assistant inspectors-general, are Usman Tilli Abubakar, who joined the police from Kebbi State in February 1976; Abdulmaji Ali, who joined the police from Niger State in February 1986; Taiwo Frederick Lakanu, who joined the police from Lagos State in February 1986 and Godwin Nwobodo, who joined the police from Enugu State in 1984.

The remaining two new DIGs, who were elevated from the rank of police commissioners are Ogbizi Michael, former Abia State police commissioner, and Ibrahim Lamorde, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who hails from Adamawa State.

Lakanu was the Force Secretary until his appointment.

The new DIGs were named yesterday, police sources said. Their respective portfolios would be announced later by the PSC.

Their elevation comes two days after Adamu approved the retirement of seven DIGs who were his seniors, in order to pave way for the constitution of a new management team.