Molly Kilete

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Frederick Taiwo Lakanu as the new Force Secretary and member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team.

Lekanu, takes over from AIG Abdul Bube, who retired from service on December 31, 2018 after 35 years of service.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, said the new force secretary, a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, and Master in Law from the Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, United Kingdom, hails from Lagos State.

Born October 12, 1959, Lekanu, “the new force Secretary is a self-motivated, experienced and versatile law enforcement officer, offering hands-on proven expertise gathered from all geo-political zones of the country in community policing, strategic planning, coordination, supervision and implementation, towards achieving higher levels of community service, public safety and security in Nigeria.

“He attended several courses within and outside the country, including crime investigation course at the Police Staff College, Jos, and developmental course at Kofi Annan Centre for Peace Keeping, Accra, Ghana. He is also a fellow of National Defence College, Abuja.

“He served in various capacities in the force as AIG, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police in Imo and Ekiti states, Commissioner of Police, Airport command, Lagos, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP (Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos) among others.

“Until his recent appointment, he was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 headquarters, Abuja, comprising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger and Kaduna states. He has since assumed duty as the Force Secretary, Nigeria Police Force.”