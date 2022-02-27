From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Bala Zama Senchi, as the acting DIG, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The IGP has also announced the redeployment of AIGs Aji Ali Janga, Bala Ciroma, and Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed to AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known in a statement, said the redeployment was as a result of the vacuum created by the recent retirement from service of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their mandatory years of service.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said all the postings and redeployments were with immediate effect.

Adejobi said: “The new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Ag. DIG Bala Zama Senchi, a consummate police officer, holds a BA degree in History. The Kebbi State-born cop has held many command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos and Jigawa Police command. Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.