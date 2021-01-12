Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has announced the posting new commissioner of police for Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Imo, Kebbi and Delta states.
The postings released Tuesday night signed by deputy force public relations officer Adeniran Aremu is with immediate effect.
Under the new arrangement, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, is now the commissioner of police in charge of Kebbi state, Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State, John O. Amadi, Oyo State and Ngozi Onadeko, Enugu State.
Aremu’s statement reads; The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:
i. Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni
ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku
iii. Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji
iv. Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi
v. CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni
vi. Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni
vii. Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc
viii. Enugu State – Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu
ix. Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc
x. Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande
xi. Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba
xii. Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature
xiii. Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed
xiv. Adamawa State – CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji
xv. Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola
xvi. Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed
xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang
xviii. Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali
xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh
xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja – CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar
xxi. Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba
The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.
