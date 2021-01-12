Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has announced the posting new commissioner of police for Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Imo, Kebbi and Delta states.

The postings released Tuesday night signed by deputy force public relations officer Adeniran Aremu is with immediate effect.

Under the new arrangement, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, is now the commissioner of police in charge of Kebbi state, Ali Janga Aji, Sokoto State, John O. Amadi, Oyo State and Ngozi Onadeko, Enugu State.

Aremu’s statement reads; The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:

i. Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni

ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku

iii. Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji

iv. Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi

v. CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni

vi. Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni

vii. Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc

viii. Enugu State – Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu

ix. Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc

x. Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande

xi. Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba

xii. Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature

xiii. Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed

xiv. Adamawa State – CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji

xv. Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola

xvi. Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed

xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang

xviii. Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali

xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh

xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja – CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar

xxi. Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba

The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.