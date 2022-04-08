From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed new commissioners of police for Edo, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo States Police Commands.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure, said the newly appointed police commissioners are: Abutu Yaro, Edo State; Sikiru Akande Kayode, Adamawa state; Yekini Adio Ayoku, Kaduna state; and Mohammed Ahmed Barde, Imo State Police Commands, respectively.

Adejobi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the appointments are with immediate effect.

CP Abutu Yaro, the new Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, has served in various supervisory capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including as Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara and Imo State Police Commands respectively. Until his recent appointment, he was CP Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The new Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command, Sikiru Akande Kayode, has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Force. He was a one-time Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Police Command. Until his appointment, he was CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Yekini Adio Ayoku was a one-time Commanding Officer, 24 PMF Squadron, Presidential Guard and Escort.

CP Muhammed Ahmed Barde, the new Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, is a versatile police officer. Until his recent appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new police helmsmen, to enable them perform optimally on their mandate. The posting is with immediate effect.