Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Kaduna State, Ahmed Abdulrahaman, and five others.

Under the new arrangement, CP Aji Ali Janga is now the Commissioner of Police for Kaduna State while CP Habu Sani Ahmadu has been appointed CP Bauchi State Command. CP Omololu Shamsudeen Bishi is redeployed from Benue State Police Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon, Lagos. While CP Mukadas Mohammed Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police in-charge of the state.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said the postings are with immediate effect. He said the redeployment was part of police efforts at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and sundry crimes in the country.

Mba also said the IGP charged the newly appointed commissioners “to find lasting solutions in crime prevention strategies aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space under their watch from the activities of monstrous criminal elements in society.”

The development is sequel to the rising incidences of banditry and kidnapping along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and the failure of the Kaduna Police Command under Abdulrahman to curb the wave of criminality.

Hundreds of commuters have been reportedly abducted by criminal gangs operating in forests within Kaduna State.

The latest incident involved the abduction of the chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed, who were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Monday.

While Abubakar and his daughter have been rescued, his driver was killed during the attack.