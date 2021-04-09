From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the appointment of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the new force secretary for the Nigerian police force.

The IGP has also announced the appointment of Mustapha Dandaura as the new AIG for Zone-7 Police Headquarters. Similarly, Frank Mba, has been re-appointment the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), while acting CP Idowu Owohunwa is reappointed Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP. This much was contained in a statement signed by the FPRO, Frank Mba in Abuja.

According to Mba, all the appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect.