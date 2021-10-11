From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed Ben Nebolisa Okolo as the new Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State.

Okolo takes over from CP Echeng E Echeng who have been redeployed to the Anambra State Police Command as commissioner.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Mba said in the statement:

‘CP Ben Okolo, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Onitsha in Anambra State. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. A Cop with vast experiences in policing and community safety, CP Okolo has held key positions within the Force cutting across administration, criminal investigations, operations, amongst others. He previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit and the Head of IGP Monitoring Unit, amongst other positions. He has also attended several leadership and professional courses within and outside Nigeria including the Tactical Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Strategic and Management Training Course at the INTERPOL Headquarters, France.

‘The IGP has charged the new CP to bring his wealth of experience to bear in advancing the gains in crime prevention and public safety in Bayelsa State. The IGP equally enjoined Bayelsans to accord the new Commissioner of Police maximum cooperation to enable him to succeed in his assignment.’

