From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed a new commissioner of police for Kogi State command. He is CP Edward Chuka Egbuka.

Until his deployment, Egbuka, was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. He takes over from CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba who made this known in a statement said the posting is with immediate effect.

Mba in a statement issued in Abuja, said:

“The new Commissioner of Police, CP Egbuka, who was was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988. He holds a BSc (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force. He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command. As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Commands and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.

“The IGP while assuring the people of Kogi State of the commitment of the Police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the State, charged the new Commissioner of Police to bring his vast experience to bear, in consolidating the achievements of his predecessor, towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Kogi State. He further called on the Government and good people of Kogi State to give the new Police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.