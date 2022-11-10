From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), has approved the appointment of new police commissioners for Bauchi, Gombe and Kano states.

The IGP, has also approved the appointment of five others to head the various units at the force headquarters and Lagos state.

Under the new arrangement, Etim Equa, is now the new commissioner of police Gombe state command, Mamman Dauda, Kano state and Aminu Alhassan, Bauchi state.

Force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the redeployment is in line with the Manpower Development Policy of the Force.

Adejobi, listed other newly appointed commissioners to include CP CPTU STAFF COLLEGE JOS – CP BABATUNDE BABAITA ISHOLA

CP X-SQUAD FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP MAMMAN UMAR SANDA, CP FCID ANNEX GOMBE– CP JOHN AYUBA BABANGIDA, CP SAFER HIGHWAY FHQ ABUJA – CP AKINWALE ADENIRAN, and CP DFA FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP ABUBAKAR LAWAL.

He said the posting and the redeployment of the Officers is with immediate effect. Adejobi in a statement, reads; “In line with the Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered the posting and redeployment of eight (8) Commissioners of Police (CPs) to State Commands and Formations across the country for operational and administrative effectiveness. The newly posted/redeployed senior officers are indicated below;

i. CP GOMBE COMMAND – CP ETIM OQUA EFFIOM

ii. CP KANO COMMAND – CP MAMMAN DAUDA

iii. CP BAUCHI COMMAND – CP AMINU ALHASSAN

iv. CP CPTU STAFF COLLEGE JOS – CP BABATUNDE BABAITA ISHOLA

v. CP X-SQUAD FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP MAMMAN UMAR SANDA, fdc

vi. CP FCID ANNEX GOMBE – CP JOHN AYUBA BABANGIDA

vii. CP SAFER HIGHWAY FHQ ABUJA – CP AKINWALE ADENIRAN

viii. CP DFA FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP ABUBAKAR LAWAL, fdc

The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of Senior Police Officers, which is regular in order to align with the Force’s policy on strategic human capacity deployment, will further help in driving the IGP’s policing vision targeted at improving policing services across the country.

Similarly, the Force wishes to urge members of the public to disregard false, unfounded, and misleading news being peddled that the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, was redeployed from Kano on allegations of corruption. This is to re-emphasize that postings in the Force is a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the Force.

The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.