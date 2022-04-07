From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed new commissioners of police for Edo, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo States Police Commands.

Acting force public relations officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known gave the newly appointed police commissioners as Abutu Yaro, Edo State, Sikiru Akande Kayode Adamawa state, Yekini Adio Ayoku, Kaduna state and Mohammed Ahmed Barde Imo State Police Commands respectively.

Adejobi in a statement issued in Abuja, said the appointments are with immediate effect.

The statement reads; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, to the Edo State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State. The IGP also ordered the posting of CP Sikiru Akande Kayode, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni, and CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to head the Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo State Police Commands respectively.

CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, the new Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, holds a B.A [Hons] from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988. He has served in various supervisory capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including as Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara and Imo State Police Commands respectively. Until his recent appointment, he was CP Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The new Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command, Sikiru Akande Kayode holds a B.Sc in Political Science from the prestigious University of Benin. He joined the service of the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1990 and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Force. He has served as the Officer-in-Charge of Presidential/VIP Movement, State House Abuja. He was equally a one-time Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Police Command. Until his appointment, he was CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

CP Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc [+], mni, holds a B.Sc from the University of Ilorin. He is an indigene of Agbeyangi, Ilorin East Local Government Area, Kwara State. CP Ayoku enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in March 1990. He has served in several capacities in the Nigeria Police with a great wealth of experience. He was a one-time Commanding Officer, 24 PMF Squadron, Presidential Guard and Escort. He has participated in peacekeeping operations and was decorated with the United Nations Medal for meritorious service in Kosovo. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police [IACP].

CP Muhammed Ahmed Barde, the new Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, is a versatile Police Officer. He has served in Police College, Jos and Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano as DC Admin. He equally served in Borno State Police Command as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations. He was one time head of Force CID, Annex, Enugu. Until his recent appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command.

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate.

The posting is with immediate effect.