Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has appointed new commissioners of police for Ekiti, Ogun, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa States.

A statement by force public relations officer issued late Tuesday night gave the names of the newly appointed commissioners as follows: Ekiti State – CP Mobayo Babatunde, Ogun State – CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Cross River State – CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, and Bayelsa State – CP Okoli C. Michael.

All the appointments according to Mba, are with immediate effect.