From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has appointed Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka as the new Commissioner of Police for the Plateau State Command.

Onyeka takes over from Edward Egbuka, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters.

The IGP, in a statement signed by Force spokesman Frank Mba, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement reads:

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the immediate posting of CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the state. The posting follows the redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

‘The new Commissioner of Police, CP Onyeka, hails from Nkume, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. He holds a BA (Hons) in Public Administration and a Masters Degree in Defence Studies from Punjab University, India. He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Financial Malpractices Investigation Course; and Armed Conflict Management Course, Command Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State. He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.

‘The IGP, while assuring the people of Plateau State of the unrelenting commitment of the Police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crimes in the state, charged the new Commissioner of Police to deploy his community-building experience in ensuring improved public safety and security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state. He enjoined the people of Plateau State to continuously work with the Police for effective policing of their communities.

‘His posting is with immediate effect.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .