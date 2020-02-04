Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has announced the appointment of Professor Olu Ogunsakin, as the pioneer director of the newly established National Institute for Police Studies.

The institute which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano, is temporarily located at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State.

It is expected to among others provide police personnel, alongside other members of the national security community with needed skills and knowledge on safety and security.

It is also expected to work with academic partners, security agencies, international police organisations and the public in the area of research.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement said, the institute would among others produce and commission original research on priority for policing and public safety, collate and share the best available evidence assessment, and also, provide strategic manpower development for police and security officers of the rank of commissioner of police or its equivalent in other security agencies.

“Meanwhile, Professor Olu Ogunsakin has been appointed as the director of the institute. An erudite professor of police studies, Olu Ogunsakin holds a Ph.D. in Police Studies from the University of Exeter, UK, MA in Criminal Justice, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA, PGC in Public Mediation, University of Toronto, Canada, BSc in Human Resource Development, University of Detroit, Michigan, USA. He was a senior adviser to the City of London Police and responsible for developing standardised operational protocols for over 10 years. He was also the lead consultant on security and policing to the Department of International Development, British Council, Nigeria. He is presently the technical adviser to the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force.

“While congratulating the director of the institute, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, expresses strong belief that Prof Olu Ogunsakin will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the field of policing and security matters in the management of the Institute. The IGP further notes that in addition to sharpening the skills of strategic police officers, and senior officers from other security agencies, the institute will help in finding solutions to emerging security challenges in the country.”