The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Mohammed Adamu has approved the deployment of two Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIG) and seven Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement, yesterday,

in Abuja.

Mba said the deployment was to reposition the force for optimal service delivery.

The deployed AIDs are Sanusi Lemu, Zone 12 Bauchi, covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, and Gwandu Abubakar Zone 3 Yola, covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba.

The deployed CPs are Hafiz Inuwa, Delta; Muri Musa, Kaduna; Mobolaji Fafowora, Imo; Agunbiade Lasore, Kebbi; Johnson Kokumo, Osun; Ahmed Azare, Taraba and Ede Ekpeji, Kogi.

The IGP called on the officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors.

He also urged them to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments.

The IGP enjoined the public to support and cooperate with the incoming police helmsmen to enable them deliver on their mandate.