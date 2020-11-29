He gave this approval when two groups, Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association ALPADA, and Coalition of Business Groups and Association of Nigeria, COBGAN, commiserated with him on the death of two members of police tactical team, allegedly killed by

hoodlums, who infiltrated the October #ENDSARS protest in Aba, Abia state. The two groups decried the destruction of police stations, looting and vandalization of six commercial banks, burning and looting of Aba Town hall, the Fire Service station, Road Safety office, Internal Revenue office and Aba Town Planning Authority. The two groups led by Chief A.E. Udeigbo, ALPADA, and Amb. Darlington Onuoha Kalu, COBGAN, to the headquarters of the police command met with the Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede, at Bende Road Umuahia, Abia State capital.