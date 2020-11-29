Chuks Onuoha, Aba
THE Inspector General of Po- lice, IGP Muhammed A. Adamu, has approved the setting up of a local security outfit in Aba, called Aba Neighborhood Watch, to assist the police to curb crime in the commercial city of Aba, the business hub of South East.
He gave this approval when two groups, Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association ALPADA, and Coalition of Business Groups and Association of Nigeria, COBGAN, commiserated with him on the death of two members of police tactical team, allegedly killed by
hoodlums, who infiltrated the October #ENDSARS protest in Aba, Abia state.
The two groups decried the destruction of police stations, looting and vandalization of six commercial banks, burning and looting of Aba Town hall, the Fire Service station, Road Safety office, Internal Revenue office and Aba Town Planning Authority.
The two groups led by Chief A.E. Udeigbo, ALPADA, and Amb. Darlington Onuoha Kalu, COBGAN, to the headquarters of the police command met with the Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede, at Bende Road Umuahia, Abia State capital.
