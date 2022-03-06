By Cosmas Omegoh

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new dress code for officers of the Nigeria Police Force, which permits women to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

The dress code was unveiled at the IGP’s meeting with Strategic Police Managers on March 3, 2022.

According to the acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP took the decision due to increase in the number of women folk in the Nigeria Police Force from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He said: “This, therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism. This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management.

“Other countries that have adopted same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom amongst others.

“The dress code is optional and senior women police officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.”

Adejobi maintained that the development was in line with international best practice, adding, “it addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.”