Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has approved the establishment of a new mobile police unit for Oyo State in addition to the first one that has been in the state right from inception in 1976.

Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde, on Security Matters, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who is a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, disclosed this yesterday, during a security stakeholders’ meeting held at Eleyele, Ibadan, organised to ensure adequate security in the state.

The meeting, which was convened by the commissioner of police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, was also attended by traditional rulers and representatives of different groups, including Soludero Hunters Association, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Old Oyo National Park and the Agbekoya.

According to Owoseni, the first mobile police unit has been in existence from the time Oyo State was created over 43 years ago and it is at Eleyele in Ibadan, explaining that the newly approved unit would be sited on Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

He explained that Governor Makinde, who is the chief security officer of the pace setter state, actually requested for the new mobile police unit and it was approved by the Inspector General of Police.

Owoseni stated further that Makinde would inaugurate the 100 cars bought for security agencies in the state soon as the strategic locations for the vehicles have been mapped out, adding that the state has also procured another 33 vehicles for men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that were specially trained as ‘Agro Rangers’ to tackle threats in the forest.

National Communication Commission (NCC), according to him, has approved an emergency security number for the state, which is 615. He explained the control centres of Oyo State Security Trust Fund would be available all the time to do the needful on all calls made to the special line.

The 615, he said, has started functioning and would become fully operational when the new security vehicles were inaugurated.