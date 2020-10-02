Uche Usim, Abuja

For better public accountability, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu and the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine are collaborating to curb fraud in governance in line with the federal government’s plan to boost transparency.

The IGP gave his assurance when he received a delegation from the AuGF led by Ayine in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, both institutions need to collaborate, foster mutual understanding and build strong relationships for the purpose of promoting accountability and transparency, which are cornerstones for socio-economic development of any society.

Ayine, in his response, stressed the critical importance of auditing to the indispensable role of the police in ensuring good governance in the country. He added that proper auditing of Police’s armoury and other logistics will reveal the true status of supplies and logistics requirement of the Force and no doubt help to facilitate proper planning and budgeting at any point in time. He commended the IGP for the excellent work he is doing and applauded him for the professionalism and people-oriented policing approaches.

In his remarks, the IGP while concurring with the Auditor-General on the importance of auditing, assured of the readiness of the Police under his watch to cooperate with the OAuGF in ensuring accountable and transparent processes in the management of equipment and resources of the Force.