From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the suspension of the issuance of permits for tinted vehicle windows in the county.

The IGP, who gave the directive on Monday in Abuja at his monthly meeting with Senior Police Officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police, has also warned against the indiscriminate use of covered numbers plates by unauthorised persons. He said the ban became imperative following the worsening security situation in the country.

The Inspector-General directed State Commissioners of Police and the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in various Zonal Commands to ensure strict compliance by clamping down on violators.

He also said that roadblocks of any form remain prohibited in the country and warned heads of Commands to enforce the order and adopt the road patrol strategy as an alternative to roadblocks.