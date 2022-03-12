The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has expressed dismay at the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations.

The IGP noted that some police officers have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and fez caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions while on duty. Premised on this, the IGP has ordered an immediate ban on such unapproved apparels.

A statement signed by Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP described as unacceptable, the use of unapproved apparels, noting that uniforms, which is a means of identification, has been abused by these officers who engage in improper dressing. He equally decries the fear this unwholesome practice creates in the minds of innocent Nigerians. The IGP therefore ordered that henceforth, all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered that all Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers. The IGP has equally warned that all supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate this order,” the statement noted.