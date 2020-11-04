Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has approved the posting of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Sanusi Lemu, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations and acting DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, respectively.

The deployment of the two officers, according to a statement by Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, was sequel to the retirement of DIGs Abdulmajid Ali and Abduldahiru Danwawu, after the completion of their mandatory years of service.

Adamu also approved the posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura as the Force secretary and member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team (NPFMT). He takes over from Baba.

The posting/redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.