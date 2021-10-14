The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has charged Mobile Police Force Commanders to deal ruthlessly with a individual or group trying to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the November 6 elections.

The IGP also charged the MOPOL commanders to work with the military and the various security organizations in the state to curb the wave of violence ravaging the state and other parts of the country.

This is just as the IGP, said the police has intensfied its operations against kidnappers, bandits, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP, gave the charge in a meeting with the Strategic Commanders of the Force (Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and Counter Terrorism Unit Commanders currently taking place at the force headquarters in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .