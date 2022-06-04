By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has charged operatives of the Force at various levels to embrace the use of native intelligence, information and communication technology (ICT) driven approaches to combat the trend of crime and criminality that seem to defy traditional patterns of policing.

According to Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, the IGP emphasized that engaging the citizens actively at the communal level is a key to major crime-busting successes recorded in recent times.

He equally emphasised the importance of strategically deploying technological assets such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), upgraded road-to-base operational vehicles installed with high-tech communication and reporting features, and technical intelligence apparatus.

The police boss made this call even as operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau–Special Tactical Squad/Tactical Intelligence Unit (FIB-STS/TIU), acting on actionable intelligence, successfully intercepted two suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, and criminal conspiracy, on 29th May, 2022 in Taraba State.

“The suspects are Abdulrahman Ba’u and Ahmadu Umaru, both male of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

