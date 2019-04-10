Molly Kilete

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has commended the National Assembly (NASS), on the smooth passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill.

The IGP, said the bill when passed into law, would go a long way to manage and control Special Intervention Fund of the police for the training of personnel, procurement of operational equipment, infrastructures and maintenance of police stations across the country.

The IGP made this known in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The statement reads: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu, has hailed the leadership and members of the National Assembly on the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill, on March 9, 2019.

“The Police Trust Fund Bill, when signed into law by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be pivotal to providing a legal framework for the management and control of the Special Intervention Fund for the training of personnel of the force, procurement of operational equipment, infrastructure and maintenance of police stations across the country.

“The IGP notes that with the passage of the bill, and hopefully, the eventual its signing into law by the president, the Federal government will be laying a solid foundation for the future of an effective and efficient structure for policing the country. He further observes that the passing of the bill couldn’t have come at a better time than now when concerted efforts are being made at all levels to overcome issues of armed banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the country.

“The IGP, therefore, thanks all stakeholders that helped in mobilising support for the passage of the bill, especially, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Human Rights Groups, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the media, the Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria amongst others.”