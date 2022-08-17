From Philo Ojeogwu

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, has commended three officers who have been exemplary in the line of their duty.

The IGP, in line with his mandate to apply the carrot and stick approach to personnel conduct, said he would always commend policemen who perform creditably well in their duty .

The IGP has similarly directed the issuance of commendation certificates to the officers for distinguishing themselves despite the many challenges of policing the nation effectively.

According to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “one of the officers, SP Daniel Itse Amah, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State, has been commended for his integrity and exhibition of sound professionalism leading to the arrest of an armed robbery syndicate despite being offered a bribe of 200,000 USD to look away, which he rejected.

“Similarly, the IGP commended the gallantry of Inspector Ekene Ndukwu, of the Imo State Police Command, who successfully laid ambush and neutralised two members of a bandit gang, who stormed his house in the early hours of August 4th, 2022. The Police Inspector who was armed, surprised the bandits with heavy gunfire which repelled their attacks.

“The IGP equally commended Police Constable Nura Mande, attached to the Katsina State Police Command, who found and returned an envelope containing 800 USD, belonging to an intending pilgrim, an old woman, at the Hajj Camp, Katsina.

“The IGP has charged all officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to emulate the noble conduct of these exemplary members of the Force. He tasked the commended officers to continually exemplify good conduct, integrity, bravery and gallantry in the discharge of their policing responsibilities.”