The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended the organisers of the Community Policing Awareness Polo Tournament, saying the event has helped reinforce the fact that crime-fighting was everyone’s responsibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament holding at the Guards Polo Club in Abuja will end with the final matches on Sunday.

Adamu, who was represented by Alkali Usman, the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of Financing and Administration, said through vigorous public enlightenment and sensitisation crime-fighting would be embraced by the public.

“We must make the fight against crime in our immediate environment as our responsibility.

“This can be done through vigorius public enlightenment and sensitisation of those who are more familiar with our terrain and the everyday happenings in our communities.

“I have no doubt therefore that this tournament will raise more awareness about the community policing initiative and I am proud to be a part of this laudable event,” he said.

“We are most grateful to our chairman, Halliru Jika, for organising this event,” he said.

Jika, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, said the purpose of the tournament was to use polo as a sport to foster friendship between the Police and the community.

“As you are aware, polo is the game of kings and the king of games. So, we decided to take action through legislative intervention as representatives of the people and the Police.

“We felt the need to get the Police and the community together through the age-long royal game of polo so as to enlighten the public more on the whole concept of community policing in the country,” he said.

Jika who is the Organising Committee’s Chairman said the reason he chose to use polo as a tooI was because it was his own niche.

”As a polo player, the love I have for the horses is what inspired me to organise the event.”

He added that the tournament which was in its maiden edition would be an annual event.

Tupero Bruno, Vice-Chairman of Vandrezzer Football Club and tournament sponsors, said the event was also aimed at incorporating the efforts of security-conscious individuals and reputable Nigerians from all walks of life.

“The event is a brainchild of the Vandrezzer Group aimed at bringing together and incorporating well-meaning Nigerians and captains of industry into partnership with the Police Force.

“We must collaborate with the Police Force in its bid to eradicate crime in our environment through the IGP’s community policing agenda,” he said.

NAN reports that results of matches played on Thursday at the tournament had AA & R Investment whipping Casiva Ltd. 5 goals to 2 goals.

Solid Unit Nig. also walloped Toyin Investment Ltd. 7 goals to 3 goals, while Malcomines of Jos thrashed Dokaji Farms 9 goals to 4 goals.(NAN)