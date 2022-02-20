From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of 2023 political activities, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has reminded people seeking political offices of the need to have the interest of the people at heart.

He maintained that political offices are for service to the people, and not an opportunity to amass wealth and misuse opportunities meant to be used to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily delivered at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Zuma, Abuja, encouraged the people to look out for people who would champion the cause of better life for them, and outrightly reject those that have contributed to the worsening socioeconomic situation of Nigeria.

He said: “We call on those who clamour so fervently for power in the 2023 elections to realize that power is meant to be exercised in favour of Nigerians plunged into poverty.

“Ideally, political leadership is meant to bring joy to those who are deprived, and to kindle the flame of hope amidst the darkness of despair. We must remember that there is blessing in being a blessing to others.”

He, thus urged the Parishioners to be more dedicated and strive to live holy and exemplary lives in accordance with the Word of God as contained in the scripture.

He added: “As a nation, we suffer terribly because our religiosity is skin deep as shown in our uncharitable treatment of one another, malicious words and actions, terrible discrimination against those not of our faith or tribe, very greedy and false dependence on wealth or the blind and irrational pursuit of ephemeral political power, resulting in all sorts of very notorious and inhuman acts.

“We must note that Jesus does not encourage poverty by saying, ‘blessed are the poor,’ He mean that the kingdom of God belongs to those who are poor in spirit; that is, those who truly understand their need of God, and are ready to open up to Him in order to be satisfied by Him.

“There is nothing wrong with riches but there is everything wrong with putting our trust in riches and wealth, thinking they can give us contentment. A man’s happiness does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.

“Because we think happiness consists in material acquisitions and comforts like money, position, prestige, is why many people do not see anything wrong with just becoming rich at all cost even if it means ritual killing or kidnapping for ransom.

“Unfortunately, those who have put their trust in man and in the things of this world are the ones admired in our contemporary society. Our life has become so superficial that whenever the word “blessing” is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is material benefits, not being blessed with a saintly life of honesty, wisdom, love, gentleness, self-control, the fear of God, patience.”