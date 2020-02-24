Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Anthony Ogbizi to take over the investigation surrounding the killing of Mr Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, In Ogun State.

The deceased was until his untimely death a footballer with Remo Stars Football Club.

Kazeem popularly known as Kaka, was killed on February 22, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway during an encounter with operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, who claimed they suspected him of being an internet fraudster (‘Yahoo Boy’).

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known said the IGP, has also directed the DIG Research and Planning, Babatunde Peter Ogunyanwo to visit the family of the deceased footballer and remain in Ogun State until the situation is brought under control.

Mba, in a statement, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February, 2020. The IGP gave the order today, 24th February 2020 while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

“Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, called for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.”