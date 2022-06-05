By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed the death of retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Israel Ajao, who passed on Friday, June 3.

The IGP also reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continually honour and celebrate its fallen Heroes who have served the country diligently.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “the IGP made the call today while confirming and announcing the passing into glory of DIG Israel Ajao (Rtd.), OON, NPM, mni, which occurred in the early hours of Friday 3rd June 2022 at the University College Hospital Ibadan. DIG Israel Ajao, who hailed from Oluponna in Osun state, was the pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Unit, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations, and later Operations before his retirement in 2010 after a meritorious service to the nation.

“A man of great proportions, the late DIG during his period of service featured prominently in advancing the community policing agenda. Even after retirement, he still held many think-tank positions within the State apparatus including the board Chairman of the Neighborhood Safety Corps, Lagos State.

“An alumnus of the premier university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan, and the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), DIG Ajao will be greatly missed in the gathering of the nation’s eggheads.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba, therefore, commiserates with the late DIG’s beloved family, relatives, and friends, wishing them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He equally prays for the repose of his soul”.

