From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported assassination attempt on the life of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, on Saturday.

Adamu, who condemned the act, has directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the state, especially around the governor.

Recalled that Governor Ortom was at his farm with six security operatives when the said gunmen numbering about 15 reportedly fired at them. Ortom, said his men fought and engaged the gun men in a shootout and took him safety to his vehicle which was parked a few kilometres away.

The governor had accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of masterminding the attempted assassination, saying the association had opposed the anti-open grazing law passed by the state government.

Condemning the attack, Force public in statement, said the IG has also directed the CP to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

Mba’s statement reads; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Chief Samuel Loraer Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the State Capital, on Saturday, 20th March, 2021. The IGP who condemned the incident, has equally directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Benue State Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the State, particularly around the Governor.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations. Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigations into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.

“While calling for calm, the IGP has assured the people of Benue State and the country at large that the Force will continue to do its best in stabilizing the security situation in the country. The IGP further reiterates that the Force will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country”.