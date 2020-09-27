Christopher Oji

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has condemned the attack on a security convoy in Borno State by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram Insurgents.

The convoy came under attack on Friday September 25, along Monguno — Cross Kawua road as it was heading to the Baga Town , as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

The IGP also directed the Assistant Inspector -General of Police in -charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo ,to work in sync with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command , Mr Bello Makwashi and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) towards ensuring adequate provision of Medicare for the officers injured during the attack.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO) DCP Frank Mba, he stated that “ While condoling with the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IGP reassures the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the State has not and will not be dampened by the incident.

Rather, the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.