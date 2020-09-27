Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu has condemned the terrorists attack on a security convoy along Monguno – Cross Kawua road in Borno State.

The convoy comprising military, police personnel and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(C-JTF), came under attack last Friday 25th along Monguno – Cross Kawua road on their way to Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

Ten police men were said to have been killed during the attack while several others sustained injuries.

To this end, the IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo to work with the Borno State Commissioner of Police, and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) to ensure that the wounded officers get top most medical attention.

The IGP in a statement signed by Force public relations officer Frank Mba assured that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the State would not be dampened by the incident.

He condoles with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Mba in the statement said “the IGP reassures the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the State has not and will not be dampened by the incident. Rather, the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes. The IGP therefore calls for the continuous support and trust of the public in the Nigeria Police Force as it strives to make the country safer and more secure.