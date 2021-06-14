By Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), Southwest zone, Lagos, has decongested its cell and set to release some of the 70 suspects in detention.

IRT, led by DCP Abba Kyari, last Thursday, invited three notable magistrates to look into the case files of suspects and recommend what to be done on their matters since the judicial workers have been on strike.

IRT Legal Officer, ASP Nosa Uhumwangho, said that the decongestion was prompted at the instance of the unit due to the prolonged strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN, on April 6, directed its members to shut down all courts across the country, demanding the implementation of law granting financial autonomy to the Judiciary.

The strike has, however, been suspended as JUSUN directed that courts resume sitting today.

ASP Uhumwangho said three magistrates took part in the process which was intended to decongest the cell and make recommendations for detainees who had overstayed in the cell.

Reacting to leniency on the part of the magistrates, Uhumwangho said the magistrates were only doing their job as a lacuna had being created by the law which is what they operate on.

“It is true that some cases cannot be concluded in 48 hours, so it is necessary and mandatory to seek order for continuous remand.

“Although courts are on strike now, we are just hearing the good news that the court will resume on Monday; so, by next week, we will arraign those recommended by the magistrates and release those who they ordered that we should release, so our cells will be decongested.”

ASP Uhumwangho further commended the effort of the magistrates, saying that investigation police officers were being reminded that suspects should not be kept longer than necessary in police custody.