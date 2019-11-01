Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, decorated five newly-promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) with a charge on them to work hard to improve the state of security in Nigeria.

The new DIGs are Opara Alex, Okoye Celestine, Shehu Lawal Danwawu, Abdul Dahiru and Ogunjemilusi Adeyemi Samuel.

Performing the decoration in his office at Force Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP said their promotion was in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

He congratulated them and urged them to take their promotion as additional responsibility as citizens demand more from the police.

“As you come on board, you must work round the clock without relenting. Your duty starts immediately,” the IGP ordered.

DIG Opara Alex, who spoke on behalf of the newly-promoted DIGs expressed gratitude to God for making it possible and to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support to the Nigeria Police, which has reflected in their elevation to new ranks.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the IGP for not only recommending us to the Police Service Commission for the promotion but for also standing behind us to ensure this dream was realised.

“Enormous responsibility has been placed on our shoulders and we acknowledge the fact that to whom much is given much is also expected.

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the IGP and the entire Nigeria Police Force that we shall redouble our efforts to assist the IGP to tackle the challenges facing the force,” he said.