Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered the deployment of anti-riot police officers nationwide to restore law and order in states following the #EndSARS protests.

Force Public Relations Officer,Frank Mba, in a statement said the deployment was to protect lives, secure critical national infrastructure and ensure that hoodlums hijacking peaceful protests are brought to book.

Said Mba: “The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) M.A. Adamu, has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit — the Police Mobile Force (PMF) — to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country,

“The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide. The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Consequently, Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.”

He said 12 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on police stations in Benin, Edo State and five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalised police stations recovered.