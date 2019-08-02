Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed detectives to Enugu and Ogun States to fish out killers of a catholic priest and abductors of some pastors from the Redeemed Christain Church of God.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba who made this known said the detectives from IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), would work along the police State command to bring the killers and abductors to book.

Mba, in a statement said “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered massive manhunt for the killers of Rev. Father Paul Offu, a Catholic Priest in charge of St. James the Greater Parish Catholic Church Ugbawka in Enugu state. Consequently, crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been deployed to Enugu State to complement the Command in their investigations into the unfortunate incident. In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State.

“In a similar vein, intensified operations have commenced for the rescue of RCCG Pastors who were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos from the Eastern part of the Country. Tactical and Operational assets of the Force have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations.

“The IGP, while condemning the killing of the Catholic priest and the abduction of the clergymen, calls for calm and assures that the perpetrators will not go unpunished. He therefore enjoins the public to avail the Police with credible information that will assist in apprehending the criminals”.