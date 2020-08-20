Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has declared Sunday Shodipe, the Ibadan alleged serial killer, who escaped from detention, wanted.

The police boss has also deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the state police command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts to re-arrest the suspect.

Shodipe is a prime suspect in the multiple murders of innocent citizens at Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

According to a statement by the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, the team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book. The IGP, who condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the commissioner of police, Oyo State command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspected Ibadan serial killer.

The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect. All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law.