A new commissioner of police (CP) has been deployed to Delta State. He is Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa. He replaces Adeyinka Adeleke.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement yesterday, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate deployment of two Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and four CPs to states, including Delta.

Mba said the deployment was in line with the IGP’s determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery.

“In line with his astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery, the IGP Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu Abubakar, to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States).

“The commissioners of police deployed to states are Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa (Delta State), Muri Umar Musa (Kaduna State), Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora (Imo State), Agunbiade Lasore (Kebbi State), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (Osun State), Ahmed Mohammed Azare (Taraba State) and Ede Ayuba Ekpeji (Kogi State).

“Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments,” Mba said.