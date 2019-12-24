A new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Delta State. He is Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa. He replaces Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba in a statement on Tuesday, said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered the immediate deployment of two AIGs and four CPs to state including Delta.

Mba said the deployment was in line with the IGP’s astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery.

The statement read: “In line with his astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, mni to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu H. Abubakar, mni to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States).”

“The Commissioners of Police deployed to States are as follows: CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa (Delta State); CP Muri Umar Musa (Kaduna State); CP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora (Imo State); CP Agunbiade O. Lasore, psc(+) (Kebbi State); CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni(Osun State); CP Ahmed Mohammed Azare (Taraba State); and CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji (Kogi State).

“Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments.

“He also enjoins the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.”