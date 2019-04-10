Willy Eya

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed that henceforth, no police formation, command, unit or team apart from the Maritime Police Command is authorised to undertake any operations or investigation in and around any Nigerian Port.

He has mandated the AIG Maritime Police Command or the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Western and Eastern Ports Authority to ensure strict compliance to this directive.

The police boss said the formations wishing to undertake any investigations of the Ports must get a written authorisation and active involvement of the AIG Maritime Police Command or the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Western or Eastern Ports as the case may be before embarking on such operation or investigation.

This directive followed a meeting held with the Ag. IGP in his office when the management of Nigerian Shippers Council led by the Executive Secretary/CEO, Hassan Bello, paid him a courtesy visit. The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), as Ports Economic Regulator, has sought the intervention of Adamu to the numerous infractions by the police formations, which are critically undermining Ease of Doing Business and to a large extent stalling trade facilitation in the country.

Following the directive, stoppage of released containers by different police units has been streamlined and all police formations have been advised to desist from being a clog in the wheel of progress to the Federal Government’s drive to stimulate the economy back to reckoning.