Christopher Oji

Following public and international out cry, police authorities acting on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari have disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squads nationwide.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the dissolution of the police unit today.

The #EndSARS movement started on Twitter in 2017 as a reaction to growing public outcries over allegations of brutality and human rights violations. The movement ignited protests led by civil society groups asking government to scrap SARS.

The protesters shared several stories and video evidence of how members of SARS had engaged in kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.