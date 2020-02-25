Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Following the death of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, in the hands of operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad, Obada-Oko, Ogun State, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has disbanded the Squad.

The IG announced the disbandment on Tuesday through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, when he accompanied the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

Today, I was on a condolence visit to the residence of Tiamiyu Kazeem's parents. Tiamiyu, who was until his death, a vice captain of the @RemoStarsSC died in an unfortunate encounter with some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who were on an illegal mission. pic.twitter.com/7AKLKZIlVn — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) February 25, 2020

Ogunyonwo added that the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

He disclosed that a Police Inspector indicted in the matter has been dismissed, while other officers were on under investigation.

The DIG, who noted that the death of Kazeem would prompt the Police Force to carry out more reforms, maintained all officers involved in the circumstances that led to the death of the footballer have been arrested.

He said the ZIS operatives were on illegal duty and did not obtain clearance from police formation in Sagamu before they carried the arrest of the deceased.

Pledging that full Investigation would be carried out to bring those involved to justice, Ogunyomwo promised police would do everything possible to purge itself of “trigger-happy elements”.

Earlier, Governor Abiodun declared every instrument of government available would be used to unearth the circumstances of the killing and crisis that engulfed Sagamu.

Abiodun, who was also accompanied on the condolence visit by the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson and the State Director of Department of State Services, Mr David Tuska, pleaded with the Sagamu residents not to take laws into their hands, noting “the future of the state would be secured when people eschew violence and go about their businesses in a lawful manner”.