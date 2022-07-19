From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, on Tuesday, distributed cheques worth N9.1 million to the families of deceased police officers who were attached to the Anambra State command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, who stood in for the IGP said that the initiative was aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that cheques were given to the beneficiaries in the command headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, today 19/7/2022 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth Nine million one hundred thousand naira (N9,100,000) to fifteen (15) families of deceased Police officers attached to the command.

“The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police ”IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme” aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service.

“Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers’ to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the Administration of the Force.

“The CP while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring good welfare package for personnel of the force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable ventures that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

“The CP also assures the IGP that officers and men of the command will continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

“He noted that, in the last three months, the command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries.

“The families thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money.”