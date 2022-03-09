From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has expressed shock over the death of the Deputy inspector General of Police (DIG), joseph Egbunike. Egbunike died in his office at area ten Garki, Tuesday evening in Abuja.

The IGP in a statement described the deceased as a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the country in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget.

The statement announcing the death of the officer signed by the Force spokesman Olumiyiwa Adejobi, reads: