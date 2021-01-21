From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Thursday flagged off a welfare package Acquisition scheme with 200,000 motorcycles for junior officers of the force.

The gesture according to the IGP, is aimed at improving the welfare and condition of service for the Junior Cadre of the Force.

He said the scheme was being spearheaded by the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society, in collaboration with ROT-SHADE GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED.

Adamu, while noting that his administration has prioritized the welfare of policemen in a bid to boost morale of personnel, said under his leadership he has focused on the promotion of officers, a housing scheme for junior officers as well as provision of loans at affordable rates as some welfare packages to boost the morale of personnel.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries of the motorcycle loan scheme to take advantage of opportunity to abide by terms and conditions of the package.

In his address at the occasion, the Assistant Inspector General(AIG), of Police in charge of Cooperative, Aminu Saleh, said the partnership granted a three and half year consumer loan of N1 million for the rank and files and N1.5 million to senior officers that are willing to buy the company’s motorcycle at a unit cost of N280, 000, adding that the balance was for the beneficiaries to invest in profitable ventures.

Also speaking, Managing Director of ROT-SHADE GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED, Dr Bolufemi Rotimi, said the initiative was designed to bring personal financial and logistic assistance to the policemen and women working assiduously to ensure a secure society, especially in rural areas, where their movements are subjected to risk and hardship.