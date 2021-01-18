By Christopher Oji

The Inspector- General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has commended the police officers attached to Police Mobile Force-9 PMF Squadron, Kano ,for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits.

Bandits numbering about a hundred had ambushed the officers along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway at the weekend on their way back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty.

The officers are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

In a Statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, he stated that: “Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that 18 officers were kidnapped, only sixteen 16 officers were attacked in the ambush.

The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralized the bandits in their tens while many of bandits scampered into the bush with gun shot injuries.

Regrettably, four of the Officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gun fire between the Police and the bandits while an officer is still missing.